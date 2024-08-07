KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — BTS member Suga has issued an apology to fans following a drunk driving incident involving an electric scooter yesterday.

In a post on the social media platform Weverse this morning, the rapper, whose real name is Min Yoongi, admitted that he had violated traffic laws.

“Hello. This is Suga. It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric scooter. I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away,” he wrote.

He continued, “While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyser test, my licence was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses.”

“I apologise to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.”

According to The Korea Times, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul confirmed that they charged the 31-year-old with violating the Road Traffic Act.

The police said that Suga was found alone on the ground in the posh Hannam neighbourhood after falling off his electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol.

A passing police officer had approached to assist him and detected the smell of alcohol, which led to Suga being taken to a nearby police station.

Subsequent breathalyser tests showed that Suga’s blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting licence cancellation, which in South Korea is 0.08 per cent or higher.

Meanwhile, BTS’s agency, BigHit Music, also issued a statement, indicating that Suga now faces disciplinary action.

“Hello. This is BigHit Music. We apologise for the accident involving BTS member Suga’s electric scooter.

“On Tuesday night, Suga used an electric scooter while wearing a helmet, returning home after drinking alcohol. After travelling about 500m, he fell while parking and was given a ticket and licence revocation as a result of a sobriety test by police officers who were nearby. The incident did not result in any personal injury or property damage, and he returned home under police escort,” the statement read.

“We apologise for the disappointment this artist’s inappropriate behaviour caused many of you. As a social service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his employer for his behaviour. We will be more careful to prevent this from happening in the future.”

The apology has been poorly received by social media users, who criticised Suga’s actions for potentially causing harm to others.

“Shame on his behaviour, his driving licence should be revoked!” wrote one.

“The way he embarrasses himself is legendary! He fell by himself on the roadside,” commented another.

Others criticised his “self-serving” apology.

“I hate the fact that his and Hybe’s apology emphasises that there weren’t any victims who were harmed. If there were no victims, does it make it okay to drive drunk?” said one user.

“There are idols who had their licences revoked and they didn’t hit anybody, lol. But they didn’t get away with it with just an apology,” added another.

In South Korea, electric scooters are subject to the same traffic laws as other motor vehicles. Additionally, these vehicles can only be rented and driven if the individual has a valid licence.

According to a report by SE Daily, the fatality rate for e-scooter traffic accidents is 5.6 per cent, 4.3 times higher than the overall traffic accident fatality rate.

Suga is currently fulfilling his military service, where he has been serving as a social service worker since March. He is scheduled for discharge in June next year.