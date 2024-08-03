PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — Rapper Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink has teased a new single coming titled Brand New Día.

The single comes hot on the heels of Rockstar, her first solo single in three years, released on June 28 under her own label and agency, Lloud and RCA after her departure from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023.

It became Lisa's highest-charting solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 70

fresh face brand new día pic.twitter.com/2HyeYewcgT — LLOUD (@wearelloud) August 2, 2024

The 13-second video offers a short take of Brand New Dia, with the bouncy track giving late 90s early 2000s poppy hip hop accompanied by faceless visuals of Lisa's pink hair and matching top, flashing her star-shaped necklace with matching rings with stars and her nails.

In September 2021, Lisa released her debut solo album, LALISA, where she made history as the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies in its first week in South Korea.

The music video for the lead single became the most-viewed music video by a solo artist within the first 24 hours on YouTube.

Both LALISA and the album's viral second single, Money, charted in the top ten of the Billboard Global 200. Both also earned the titles of the first album and song by a K-pop solo act to achieve one billion streams on Spotify.

Money also set the record as the longest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.



