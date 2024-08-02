KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A singer-songwriter's ode to AirAsia may not hit the right note with the airline, but it definitely struck a chord with those who have lost their luggage before.

Nicholas Tan Tze Zhung, who goes by Nicolas T, told Malay Mail that he had traveled to Bangkok a month ago for a songwriting trip.

He explained that his bag had met the carry-on requirements and he had previously taken it onboard without issues. However, on that occasion, he was told it couldn’t be brought on the plane and had to be checked in, which he complied with.

Tan's last seen, now missing keyboard. — Picture from Nicholas Tan Tze Zhung

Tan's keyboard was securely wrapped in cling film for check-in. — Picture from Nicholas Tan Tze Zhung

Unfortunately, upon arrival in Bangkok, he discovered that his luggage, containing music gear had vanished.

“I tried all ways to request assistance from AirAsia as well as their Bangkok team, but to no avail,” he said.

Tan said then “ghosted” him, claiming that they stopped responding to his further inquiries.

“Until I sent them a very stern email on Monday. After which they called me back and I questioned every action taken.

“As a singer and musician, my gear is my livelihood, so it has been tough to function and it is not something easily replaceable, where I can just walk into a drugstore to purchase the lost items,” he added.

Tan’s email to AirAsia included a list of lost items along with their respective values. — Image from Nicholas Tan Tze Zhung

And for the loss of his baggage of his musical instruments worth over RM15,000, Tan has decided to voice his complaint against AirAsia and its travel app, AirAsia Move in the the best way he knows how — in song.

I Wish You Hell, penned to Charles Trenet's I Wish You Love, pointedly confronts the airline: “Did you toss it in the wrong chute? Perhaps you landed there in Bollywood. AirAsia crew, where is your skill? My keyboard's gone, please just pay the bill! I wish you hell! AirAsia crew finding my keys, even if you have a clue.

He goes on, singing, “AirAsia team please do your job, pay me back, stop being a snob. AirAsia team, AirAsia team, I hope you're hearing this. AirAsia team, I wish you hell!”

Tan's video was posted on all his Instagram, Facebook and Youtube accounts, along with two more videos explaining the situation, as well as a recording of a phone conversation with an AirAsia staff.

“It was supposed to be a trip to get inspiration, but I got nightmares instead.I'm feeling stuck and at my wit's end, unsure how to reach out to them any other way except through song,” Tan said.