PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — BIGBANG’s G-Dragon now officially, and exclusively owns the trademark rights to his stage name.

The bad boy of K-pop's former agency, YG Entertainment today announced that they have transferred the trademark rights for “G-Dragon,” “GD,” and related terms to the artist at no cost.

This means that G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is now free to use his stage name that he has been using since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 for future projects, including his highly anticipated solo comeback.

The stage name has been synonymous with his career since his trainee days at YG Entertainment.

As YG confirmed that the trademarks rights had been transferred as of July 1, the star's new agency, Galaxy Corporation, announced that he is preparing for a comeback before the end of 2024, his first solo release in seven years since his second mini-album, Kwon Ji-yong, which was released in June 2017.

G-Dragon has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of K-pop, and is one of the first idols to write his own music.

The pop culture icon is also an influential figure in fashion, apart from playing role of visiting professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology.