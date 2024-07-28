PETALING JAYA, July 28 — Marvel Studios has revealed the new title for the reboot of its First Family as The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

No new artwork was released.

Filming is set to begin this Tuesday, and early test footage was shown exclusively to attendees in the Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) today.

The footage featured the Fantastic Four preparing for a space mission, with Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Reed Richards shown teaching a science class using what was described as “an old-school accent.”

Set in an alternate reality, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take place in a retro-futuristic 1960s New York City.

The teaser also included a dramatic reveal of a comic-accurate Galactus peering through a skyscraper window, moving away from the cloud-like depiction seen in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

While the main cast—Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing)—shared a few details about the film, the highlight was the surprise appearance of the Fantasticar, which delighted fans.

Marvel Studios also confirmed that the Fantastic Four will feature in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, indicating that their time in this alternate timeline may be brief.

The cast further expands with Julia Garner joining as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in undisclosed roles, while Ralph Ineson will play the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman, known for his work on WandaVision, collaborated with Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and Cam Squires on the screenplay.

Eric Pearson, who penned Black Widow, has been brought in for a final polish of the script.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled for release in theaters on July 25, 2025.