PETALING JAYA, July 25 — The lineup of artists performing at this year’s Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 have been announced, and it’s a star-studded cast for the three days of music as part of the event’s entertainment programme.

Leading the pack on the MainStage will be iconic Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, who will returning to the republic after eight years after her last show there.

K-Pop stars BabyMonster, YG Entertainment’s first girl group since Blackpink will join her on the Main Stage as will American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, American pop rock band OneRepublic, Irish pop band The Corrs, American singer-songwriter Kelis and American R&B group, Kool & The Gang.

The full list of performers, including for the other stages can be found on the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix official website.

Tickets are selling fast, with most packages already sold out.