KUALA LUMPUR, July 22: — K-pop girl group 2NE1 is reuniting after 15 years since their debut, set to embark on a global tour starting in Seoul this October.

The tour will then move to Osaka in late November and Tokyo in December, extending into 2025.

YG Entertainment unveiled a special announcement video at midnight, featuring founder Yang Hyun Suk revealing the company's plans for 2NE1.

They also posted the group's picture on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “Welcome back, #2NE1.”

The South Korean girl group, formed by YG Entertainment and active from 2009 to 2017, consists of four members: Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy.

Known for their ground-breaking musical experimentation, fashion sense and powerful stage presence, 2NE1 reshaped the landscape of K-pop girl groups and became iconic figures in the Korean wave.

2NE1 gained prominence with their debut EP 2NE1 in 2009, featuring hit singles Fire and I Don't Care.

The group initially garnered attention after their appearance on the promotional single Lollipop alongside labelmate Big Bang in March 2009.

Additionally, Yang announced in the video that Blackpink members will reunite for a group comeback and a new world tour scheduled for 2025.