KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Here’s great news to get Blinks excited.

In a video posted yesterday, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk announced that popular K-pop girl group Blackpink will be making a comeback next year.

He also revealed plans for another world tour by the group in 2025, though specific details about the comeback and tour were not disclosed.

This 2025 comeback will mark Blackpink’s first release since Born Pink in 2022. Earlier, YG Entertainment had announced that the group would celebrate its eighth anniversary with a special fan sign event on August 8.

Blackpink debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016 and has since gained immense popularity with hits such as As If It’s Your Last, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, Whistle and Lovesick Girls.

In December 2023, the group renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities, although members Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo opted to sign with other agencies for individual pursuits.

Jennie launched her own agency Odd Atelier in December 2023.

Lisa and Jisoo established their labels, LLOUD Co. and BLISSOO, respectively, in February 2024, while Rosé recently signed with The Black Label in June 2024.

Additionally, Yang announced in the same video that iconic girl group 2NE1 will reunite for a global concert tour starting in October.