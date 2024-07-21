KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — South Korean rapper Psy had planned to deliver an energetic performance at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon yesterday for his Summer Swag tour.

However, the concert was abruptly cancelled after just one hour due to heavy rain and strong winds that caused the stage equipment to shake, leading organisers to dismiss the audience early.

The Gangnam Style then took to Instagram, writing a lengthy message to attendees.

“The sudden downpour, windstorm, and lightning were unpredictable and unprecedented. At that moment, the most important thing was the safety of the audience and staff. I am extremely grateful to the audience who handled the situation calmly.

“I would like to thank our staff who did their best to ensure a safe return home, Gwacheon City Hall, the police station, the fire station, Seoul Grand Park, and all related agencies.

“Everyone came from afar with high expectations today, but due to unexpected weather conditions, we had no choice but to cancel the concert. I was also heartbroken to see everyone leaving.

“However, nothing is more important than the safety of the audience. Thank you once again for your understanding,” he posted.

Psy has not yet confirmed if the Gwacheon concert will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, refunds have been provided to all attendees, and those interested in attending the rescheduled event will have the opportunity to secure tickets.

A decade ago, Psy's Gangnam Style became a global sensation. Uploaded to YouTube on July 15, 2012, the song's quirky music video skyrocketed to immense popularity, featuring its iconic horse-riding dance that inspired countless imitations, spoofs, and variations.