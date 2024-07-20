KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 20 — American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, keshi will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on February 24, 2025 at Axiata Arena as part of the Asian leg of his upcoming Requiem World Tour.

Spanning 35 cities across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, the Requiem World Tour is in support of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Requiem, which is scheduled for release on September 13 under Island Records.

The tour which begins on October 4 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, includes Tokyo, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore and Taipei as stopovers for the region.

Presale for tickets kicks off on Monday, July 29 at 10am through keshimusic.com.

Live Nation members will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, August 1 from 12pm to 11.59pm, and general public sales will commence on Friday, August 2 at 11am via oolive-asia.com.

Mastercard cardholders in Malaysia will enjoy exclusive presale access starting from July 30 at 10am local time until August 1 at 10am.

World & World Elite Mastercard cardholders will have preferred access starting on Friday, August 2 at 11 am local time, with more details available at www.priceless.com/music.

The announcement of the Requiem World Tour follows the success of keshi’s latest single, Say, which became a streaming phenomenon with over a million listens on Spotify in the first day of its release.

Known for his groundbreaking debut album, Gabriel (2022), which garnered billions of streams worldwide, keshi continues to push boundaries with his electrifying live performances.

Born Casey Luong, keshi established himself as a musical trailblazer, blending infectious hooks with immersive soundscapes.

His EP trilogy—skeletons (2019), bandaids (2020), and always (2020)—catapulted him into the spotlight, with contributions to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album and collaborations with brands like YSL and Fendi.