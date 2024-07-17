KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Canadian rapper Drake's mansion in Toronto has suffered flooding due to three major storms that have hit the city.

The 37-year-old artist shared a video on Instagram showing brown water inundating his otherwise pristine foyer, captioning it: “This better be Espresso Martini.”

In addition to battling Mother Nature, Drake is also dealing with tensions from fellow rapper Lamar.

Just weeks after their feud appeared to settle, Lamar released a video for his diss track Not Like Us.

The single, which came out on May 4, premiered its music video two months later and has now topped the charts in the United States for the second consecutive week.