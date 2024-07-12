KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Not sure what to watch, stream or read this weekend?
Malay Mail has compiled a list of the Top 10 most popular movies, streaming shows, music and books of the week from international to local content.
Here is your guide to a fun weekend with our top 10 picks of the week.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 8 to 14)
Despicable Me 4
A Quiet Place: Day One
Customs Frontline
Inside Out 2
Ipar Adalah Maut
How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
Haunted Universities 3
Crisis Negotiators
Kalki 2898 AD
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 1 to 7)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc
Miss Night and Day: Limited Series
Supacell: Season 1
The Double: Season 1
The Whirlwind: Limited Series
Kaiju No. 8: Season 1
Omar & Hana: Season 1
Hierarchy: Limited Series
The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
Bawah Payung Awan
Lovely Runner
High School: Return of a Gangster
Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon
Extraordinary You
Running Man 2024
Viu Original: NAFSU
The Player 2
Private Bodyguard
Source: Viu Facebook and Instagram
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 8 to July 14)
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Henry Moodie - drunk text
The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)
LISA - Rockstar
SZA - Nobody Gets Me
Djo - End of Beginning
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 8 to July 14)
Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)
Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH
Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita
Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)
Fahimi - Angau
MALIQ & D’Essentials - Kita Bikin Romantis
Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku
Aziz Harun - Janji
Mahalini - Mati-Matian
Top 10 books of the week (July 8 to July 14)
Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)
Reckless: TikTok Made Me Buy It! (The Powerless Trilogy) by Elsie Silver (Bonnier Books UK)
More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Little, Brown Book Group)
Shattered Hopes: The promise, reality, and collapse of New Malaysia’s Pakatan Rakyat and Perikatan Nasional Governments by James Chin (Penguin Books)
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki: Further conversations with my psychiatrist. by Baek Se-hee (Bloomsbury Publishing)
As Long As the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Book Group)
Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, Vol. 3 by Sing Shong (Yen Press)
Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness by Morgan Housel (Harriman House Publishing)
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (Ebury Publishing)
The Burnout by Victoria Shepherd (Pan Macmillan)
Source: Kinokuniya