Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 8 to 14)

Despicable Me 4

A Quiet Place: Day One

Customs Frontline

Inside Out 2

Ipar Adalah Maut

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Haunted Universities 3

Crisis Negotiators

Kalki 2898 AD

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 1 to 7)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc

Miss Night and Day: Limited Series

Supacell: Season 1

The Double: Season 1

The Whirlwind: Limited Series

Kaiju No. 8: Season 1

Omar & Hana: Season 1

Hierarchy: Limited Series

The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bawah Payung Awan

Lovely Runner

High School: Return of a Gangster

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Extraordinary You

Running Man 2024

Viu Original: NAFSU

The Player 2

Private Bodyguard

Source: Viu Facebook and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 8 to July 14)

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Henry Moodie - drunk text

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

LISA - Rockstar

SZA - Nobody Gets Me

Djo - End of Beginning

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 8 to July 14)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)

Fahimi - Angau

MALIQ & D’Essentials - Kita Bikin Romantis

Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku

Aziz Harun - Janji

Mahalini - Mati-Matian

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (July 8 to July 14)

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

Reckless: TikTok Made Me Buy It! (The Powerless Trilogy) by Elsie Silver (Bonnier Books UK)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Little, Brown Book Group)

Shattered Hopes: The promise, reality, and collapse of New Malaysia’s Pakatan Rakyat and Perikatan Nasional Governments by James Chin (Penguin Books)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki: Further conversations with my psychiatrist. by Baek Se-hee (Bloomsbury Publishing)

As Long As the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Book Group)

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, Vol. 3 by Sing Shong (Yen Press)

Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness by Morgan Housel (Harriman House Publishing)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (Ebury Publishing)

The Burnout by Victoria Shepherd (Pan Macmillan)

Source: Kinokuniya