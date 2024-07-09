PETALING JAYA, July 9 — Fans of Stray Kids (STAYs) can rejoice as the JYP Entertainment artists have announced the first round of dates for their dominATE World Tour tour covering Asia and Australia, kicking off with four days in Seoul from August 24 through September 1.

The eight-member group consisting of Bang Chan, Han, Changbin, Felix, Hyunjin, Seungmin, I.N, and Lee Know will then travel to various cities throughout Asia and Australia.

Kuala Lumpur is noticeably missing from the list, so Malaysian STAYs will have to travel a little further to catch their favourite idols in Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta or Manila or just keep their fingers crossed for a later announcement.

Hope still remains, as more dates are expected to be announced in coming announcements.

The dominATE World Tour will support Stray Kids’ most recent music releases like their first English single Lose My Breath with Charlie Puth and their upcoming ninth mini album ATE, out on 19 July, with Chk Chk Boom serving as the album’s title track.

The group which debuted in 2018, will headline Lollapalooza Chicago in August in America after performing as a headliner for Lollapalooza Paris in 2023 ,as well as have the honour of being the first K-Pop boy group to headline British music festival BST Hyde Park this month.

Blackpink were the first K-Pop act and girl group to headline BST Hyde Park in 2023.

Stray Kids also recently made history as the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala 2024 with all members present.

They were all dressed by American designer Tommy Hilfiger, who invited them, after starring in his Spring 2024 campaign.