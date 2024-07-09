KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Over 1,000 fans welcomed Indian music legend A.R. Rahman at an exclusive fan meet here yesterday, ahead of his concert later this month.

Rahman, 58, was greeted with roaring cheers and applause as he entered the Star Convention Centre at Menara PGRM to promote his seventh concert in Malaysia.

He performed a short version of the Periyone En Rahmane song from the Malayalam blockbuster film Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, which premiered in theatres last April.

Hailing Malaysians as his most loyal and mature and passionate fans, Rahman promised to deliver a "state-of-the-art special effects wizardry" for them at his upcoming concert.

He stopped short of revealing the list of local artists who might be joining him on stage.

Dubbed the "Mozart of Madras" and hailed as "Isaipuyal" (musical storm) by his fans, Rahman debuted as a music composer in Roja (1992) and won his first National Award for best music direction for the film.

He has since won two Oscars, two Grammys, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and six National Awards throughout his musical career that spans over 30 years.

He won both Oscars for the original score of Slumdog Millionaire and for the Jai Ho song in the film in 2009.

On his upcoming projects, Rahman said he will be collaborating with eminent British composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and will also develop a computer-generated virtual band which brings together sounds from various cultures.

The AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 concert, organised by Star Planet, will take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on July 27.