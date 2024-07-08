JOHOR BARU, July 8 — The vocalist of 90s rock band Exists, Mohd Ali Kamarudin, better known as Mamat, was fined RM4,000 and sentenced to two years of supervision at the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) facility in Bentong, Pahang, for treatment and rehabilitation at the Johor Baru Sessions Court today.

The singer of Untukmu Ibu pleaded guilty to an amended charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 before Judge Fatimah Zahari, admitting to self-administering methamphetamine around 2am on Sept 9 2019, at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department division office of the North Johor Baru District Police Headquarters.

Mamat, 47, has previous drug-related offences in 2016 and 2018.

The earlier charges were brought under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries penalties of imprisonment up to seven years and whipping upon conviction under Section 39C(1) of the same act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bariah Jalil conducted the proceedings, while Mamat was represented by defense counsel Azlina Abdul Aziz.

Mamat paid the fine through his lawyer.

Earlier this year, Mamat, facing two charges of drug possession and consumption in 2019, pleaded not guilty before Judge Fatimah Zahari and Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin when the charges were read against him.

