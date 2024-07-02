PETALING JAYA, July 2 — Jin of K-pop boyband BTS will be a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported sources in the music industry today that the singer will be travelling to France to take part in the torch relay, believed on July 27 — although specific dates and locations remain undisclosed.

The 31-year-old, completed his mandatory military service last month, becoming the first BTS member to do so.

He is reportedly preparing to make an appearance on a TV variety show in the second half of this year, marking his first appearance into the entertainment industry since his enlistment in December 2022 apart from releasing a new single.

Advertisement

BTS’ management HYBE was reported by Sports Chosun saying that anything related to Olympics news can only be announced after a detailed consultation with the International Olympic Committee.

The representative further stated that “we will organise and announce our position on the torch relay soon.”

‘Ç’

Advertisement