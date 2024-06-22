PETALING JAYA, June 22 — Malaysia’s first-ever Apple Store has officially opened its doors to the public.

Located at The Exchange TRX, tech enthusiasts and fans of Apple were excited and queued patiently to wait to step inside the store.

Designer Chen Jia, 37, from Xi’an, China, was the first person to arrive to queue.

“I’m very happy that many Malaysians can now come to the Malaysian Apple Store and explore many Apple devices.

“I have visited all the Apple Stores in China, but Malaysia is the first one I’ve visited abroad.”

Chen is said to have visited all the Apple Stores in China, but Malaysia is the first one he visited abroad. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Chen mentioned that the interiors of the Apple Stores in China and Malaysia were both stunning, though he noted that Kuala Lumpur’s was the most impressive one he had seen so far.

“I planned on getting a souvenir from the Apple Store to take back home to China,” he said.

Chen was the first to queue up, but Muhammad Irfan, 25, a student, followed closely behind and was the first Malaysian to do so.

“I wanted to come here to get a limited-edition gift and also to test new products.”

Muhammad Irfan mentioned, it is one of the best launch events he has experienced. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

He arrived around 10pm with his friend and started queuing at midnight, explaining that he wanted to come early because he was worried there would be a large crowd.

“When I entered, it felt really amazing.

“I had never had this experience before.

“In my opinion, it is one of the best launch events ever,” he said.

His friend Muhammad Shauqi, 25, also a student, he said he was happy that Malaysia can join Thailand and Singapore as a South-east Asian country that has its own Apple Store.

“My purpose today was to experience the vibe of the opening of the TRX store.

“Entering the store, I didn’t expect this launch to attract such a large crowd and so much media attention.

“It’s really exciting,” said Shauqi.

Haziq feels very excited because it is now much easier to buy anything Apple-related without having to wait for availability in other stores. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Businessman Haziq Hanim, 28, a dedicated fan of Apple, expressed his enthusiasm at having collected Apple products for many years.

“I feel very excited because it is now much easier to buy anything Apple-related without having to wait for availability in other stores.

“I came here today specifically to get my hands on the new Apple Watch.

“This is also the only Apple Store I have visited so far, and I find it amazing,” he said.

He highlighted the store’s unique experience and its comprehensive showcase of Apple’s innovative products as one of the main attractions.

Doors opened around 10am, and Apple staff shared their joy, welcoming people with gifts.

Some even received a signature on their gift from Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s retail senior vice president.

The opening of Malaysia’s first Apple Store marks a significant milestone in Apple’s expansion into South-east Asia.

With more than 500 stores worldwide, this newly opened location is the company’s sixth in South-east Asia, further extending its presence and influence in the region.