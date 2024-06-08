KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Fans of B.I, pay attention!

The popular South Korean singer will be staging his Hype Up concert in KL on June 30.

In the lead up to his solo debut concert, B.I surprised ‘ID’ (his fandom) with a greeting video.

In the video, B.I announced that his signed artist LEO will be the guest for his KL show. Last year, LEO released his single One Look, attracting much attention in the music industry.

B.I whose real name is Kim Han-bin, rose to fame as the former leader of iKON before going solo in 2021.

He has two studio albums namely Waterfall, To Die For and four EPs — Cosmos, Love or Loved Part.1, Love or Loved Part.2 and Tadaima — under his belt.

B.I has been touring Asia and Europe and also participated in major music festivals such as the Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud franchises.

He has collaborated with several singers that include Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh on Got It Like That, Bipolar Sunshine and Afgan on Lost at Sea (Illa Illa 2), Jessi on Die for Love, as well as Soulja Boy and DeVita on BTBT, which was named one of the Best K-pop Songs of 2022 by Time magazine.

While fans who have purchased their tickets stand a chance to win fan benefits, those planning on getting tickets will not miss out.

They have an opportunity to win additional fan benefits, such as exclusive video call for six fans (HYPE Zone tickerts) or soundcheck for 25 fans (UP and BE Zone tickets).

Organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, the concert will be held on June 30 at 6pm at Mega Star Arena.

For more details, visit here..