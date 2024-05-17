KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — After making waves with her Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota concert tour, Malaysian rock queen Ella is doing another special concert on August 9.

This time around, the Sembilu singer will be joined on stage by 15 professional orchestra musicians for a tw- and-a-half hour show at Plenary Hall, KLCC.

Coined as the Jilid Rockestra Ella: Rockers Juga Manusia, Ella will be performing 25 of her greatest hits during the concert which will feature some surprises and guest artists.

The concert is organised by Hitman Solutions in collaboration with Ella’s RockQueen team.

According to Hitman Solutions’ CEO Rohit Rampal, the reason for them doing another concert for Ella was due to high demand from local fans.

Hitman Solutions has worked with Ella during four of her last Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota concerts including her KL show which was inducted into Malaysia Book of Records for the most tickets sold in 24 hours with 10,000 tickets snapped up.

Meanwhile Ella or her real name Nor Zila Aminuddin said that she last did a concert alongside an orchestra was in 2017 and her upcoming concert will be helmed by music director Datuk Hashridz Murshim Hassim (Datuk’ Acis).

“This concert is a combination of the two things that are dear to me — it’s a more intimate show and I get to spend more time with my beloved fans.

“Aside from the combination of rock and orchestral music, this concert will give us the opportunity to showcase our creativity through hit songs that have never been played before under the leadership of Datuk Acis,” she said.

Tickets for Jilid Rockestra Ella: Rockers Juga Manusia are available online with tickets ranging from RM148 to RM888.

For more information, visit here.