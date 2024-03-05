KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — It has been a kaleidoscope of stars at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in Singapore.

Among those who attended the concert were Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink, K-pop boy band Shinee’s Minho and American singer Sabrina Carpenter's purported boyfriend, Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

Carpenter was an opening act for Swift on the second day of the concert, The Straits Times reported.

Taking to her social media, Lisa shared a picture of her meeting Swift backstage on the second day of the concert at Singapore's National Stadium.

Both Swift and Blackpink are artistes under music company Universal Music Group.

“Had such a blast at The Eras Tour. Amazing performance,” Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, wrote and tagged Swift.

Attending the same concert was Shinee member Minho, who had a concert at the Lion City the day before.

He shared photos and clips of himself at the concert on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Keoghan was spotted by fans at the concert on the same day.

The Oscar-nominated Banshees Of Inisherin star sportingly posed for pictures with the fans.

He was also seen in a video on social media smiling at and clapping to Carpenter’s performance of her hit song Nonsense when opening for Swift.