KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Burglars who robbed Tamil director Manikandan’s house last week have returned his National Award medals with an apology note.

The medals were left in a plastic bag outside the director’s residence at Usilampatti in Madurai on Monday night, reported Times of India.

The apology note placed with the medals read: “Sir, forgive us, your hard work is yours”.

On February 8, the burglars reportedly broke into Manikandan’s house and stole Rs1 lakh (RM5,756), gold jewellery and his two National Award medals.

Since the house was located in an isolated area, the police said they were unable to get any CCTV camera footage to identify the robbers.

Jdging by their modus operandi however the police suspected the burglars to be locals and repeat offenders.

The National Award is considered to be one of India’s most prominent film awards.

Manikandan bagged his first National Award under the Best Children’s Movie category for his debut film Kaaka Muttai in 2015.

His Kadaisi Vivasayi movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, won the National Award for the Best Tamil Film in 2023.