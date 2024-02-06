KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — K-pop boyband TXT member Soobin has donated 100 million won (RM357,707) to aid needy disabled children at the Seoul Children’s Hospital.

In a statement released yesterday, the hospital said 20 million won (RM71,533) will be channelled for medical expenses of children facing severe disabilities such as brain damage, along with providing essential rehabilitation therapy for vulnerable children requiring physical and mental care.

The remaining 80 million won (RM286,132) will be used to enhance the hospital's treatment environment reported Allkpop.

“Donations have consistently increased, reaching a total of 940 million won (RM3.36 million) last year,” the hospital said, adding that more support has been channelled to the vulnerable population grappling with the financial burden of healthcare expenses.

In expressing their gratitude, a hospital spokesman said the hospital has become a steadfast partner for those in need of ongoing medical care.

“We will not forget the contributions from supporters like Soobin,” said a hospital spokesman.

“This year, we remain committed to identifying and assisting even more vulnerable individuals and families situated in the blind spots of our welfare system.”