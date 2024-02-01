FRANKFURT, Feb 1 — Pop superstar Adele yesterday announced four open-air concerts in Munich in August, her first shows in mainland Europe since 2016.

The British singer will perform at a specially-created, 80,000-capacity venue in the southern German city on August 2, 3, 9 and 10.

The 35-year-old said she had been on the last stage of her Las Vegas residency — “Weekends with Adele”, which runs until June — when she was approached about the Munich shows.

“A one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich?” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!”

The concerts will come right after Euro 2024, which Germany is hosting, and “with the Olympics next door”, said the singer, known for hits including Easy On Me and Someone Like You.

Paris is hosting the Olympics in July and August.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she said.

“Guten Tag babes x”. — AFP