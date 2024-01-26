KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Britney Spears’ film debut Crossroads is coming to Netflix exactly 22 years after it premiered in theatres on Feb 15, 2002.

The film, which hasn’t been on streaming platforms or available from digital retailers since its release, will be available on Netflix from February 15.

Spears was only 21 when she starred in the coming of age film that got bad reviews from critics but did well at the box office.

Written by Shonda Rhimes, it follows the story of three childhood friends, Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning), who, after eight years apart, rediscover their bond on a cross-country road trip.

With barely any money but plenty of dreams, the girls catch a lift with Mimi’s handsome friend Ben (Anson Mount) in his convertible.

Netflix announced the news on X, posting: “The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming... but that’s about to change!

“We’re thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix — GLOBALLY — starting February 15.”

Crossroads also stars Kim Cattrall, Justin Long, Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays the younger version of her sister Britney’s character.