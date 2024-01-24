KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Netflix’s hit reality dating show Single’s Inferno is gearing up for its highly anticipated fourth season.

The South Korean dating show, known for its candid and steamy dating adventures on ‘Hell Island’, a remote location where only singles can participate, has had a huge following since its debut in 2021.

For many audiences, the show is a window into non-English speaking international dating shows and how dating varies between cultures.

Participants, made up of 12 Korean singles who are ready to mingle, are left on an island with the mission to find their true love and leave as a couple.

After its release, Season 1 became the first Korean unscripted series to make the Netflix global top 10 TV series (non-English) list.

With the confirmation of Season 4, Single’s Inferno has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first Korean entertainment series on Netflix to reach this milestone, reported Allkpop.

With the hit show continuously making new ground in Korea’s dating reality show landscape for three consecutive seasons, anticipation is high for what Season 4 will bring.

Producer Kim Jae-won who directed the previous seasons, expressed his commitment to delivering an even more captivating Season 4, taking into account the feedback and suggestions from fans.