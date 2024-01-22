KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao is all set to take Malaysia by storm with his highly-anticipated concert at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on January 27.

His Free Soul World Tour in Malaysia 2024 marks his first solo concert here and serves as the first stop of his world tour.

It also marks his global comeback after a three-year hiatus since his successful Young and Promising tour in 2019.

Li was scheduled to have his first concert here in 2020 but was forced to cancel due to Covid.

The 38-year-old, who is also an actor and producer, has released six studio albums, three EPs (extended play) and won the Golden Melody Award for Best New Singer in 2013.

He has starred in three films, most notably the hit fantasy-comedy Duckweed and is married to Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang.

With his upcoming concert, he promises an unforgettable experience, transcending musical boundaries through the integration of cutting-edge technology for a spectacular audio-visual journey.

His songs, which can be described as soft rock and blues, are popular with fans for their catchy choruses and guitar riffs.

Li gained widespread popularity with consistently high-ranking tracks on major music platforms with his hit The Dark Plum Sauce being the most streamed Mandopop song on Spotify in 2023.