KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Seven of the 10 top selling CD albums in the US last year have been swept by K-pop artists.

Aside from Taylor Swift, the K-pop artists are Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, Twice, Seventeen and Jungkook, Soompi reported.

The data was released by American music data tracking firm Luminate, which supplies the data for the Billboard charts, on January 11.

The tracking period for the year began on December 30, 2022 and ended on December 28 last year.

Stray Kids’ 5-Star was the number one best-selling CD album by a group or male artist in 2023 and the number two best-selling CD overall in the US, after Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Stray Kids also took number four on the list with their latest mini album Rock-Star, which sold 381,000 copies in the US.

Meanwhile, TXT’s The Name Chapter: Temptation was the number three best-selling CD of the year with 442,000 copies sold in the US.

NewJeans, the highest-ranking girl group on the list, came in fifth with their latest mini album Get Up, which sold 332,000 copies in the US.

Twice’s Ready To Be came in at number six with 303,000 copies sold, while Seventeen’s FML came in at number seven with 288,000 copies sold.

Jungkook, the only male soloist to make the list, came in at the 10th spot with his solo debut album Golden, which sold 244,000 CDs in the US last year.