KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Twenty-six year since their iconic film Dil Se, Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan made a hilarious bid to work again with director Mani Ratnam during a recent event.

After receiving the Indian of the Year 2023 award from CNN-News 18, Khan said he was ready to dance on top of a plane for the Chhaiya Chhaiya song from Dil Se if Ratnam agreed to work with him again.

“I’m requesting you. I’m begging you. I’m telling you every time. Do a film with me, I swear, I will dance on top of a plane on Chhaiya Chhaiya, if you tell me. What is a train?” Khan said, as the audience burst into laughter.

In response, Ratnam said he will cast Khan in his film once he buys a plane, to which Khan replied, “If I buy a plane?”

Advertisement

Amused by his antics, Mani promptly agreed to that suggestion.

“Mani, let me just tell you, the way my films are going.... this plane is not far away. I’m coming!” Khan said, as he imitated his dance movements for the song from the movie.

“I’ll bring it down to Earth, don’t worry,” Mani replied in jest, as the crowd cheered for their possible collaboration.

Advertisement

Both Khan and Ratnam are coming off the biggest hit of their careers.

In 2023, Khan, 58, became the first Indian actor to have two Rs1000 crore grossers (RM559 million) in a single year, following the phenomenal box office success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Meanwhile, Ratnam’s Tamil-language historical epic Ponniyin Selvan I raked in RM279 billion in 2022 and its second part, Ponniyin Selvan II earned RM195 billion last year.