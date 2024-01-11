KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — John Wick star Keanu Reeves is set to release a novel this July.

The 59-year-old Canadian actor announced on Wednesday he would be working with author, China Miéville, on the book named The Book of Elsewhere.

The novel is inspired by Reeves’ comic book series, BRZRKR, which he created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney.

“The series tells a story of an immortal warrior’s fight through the ages,” Reeves said in a pre-recorded video shared exclusively with Good Morning America.

“I love the world of BRZRKR so much that I wanted to explore it further and thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel,” he said, hoping those who read the comic would love it.

The first volume of BRZRKR was released in November 2021. The second volume in the series was released in 2022 and the third volume was released in October 2023.

It was announced in 2021 that Netflix would develop a live-action film based on the comic book.

