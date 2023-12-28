KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A Magistrate’s Court in Bangalore granted conditional bail to Tamil film actor Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, on Tuesday in a fraud case involving the actor’s 2014 film, Kochadaiiyaan.

The court granted bail on a personal bond of Rs1 lakh (RM5,544) and cash surety of Rs25,000 (RM1,386).

Kochadaiiyaan, a 3D animated period action film, was directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya and jointly produced by Sunil Lulla, Sunanda Murali Manohar and Prashita Chaudhary under Eros International and Media One Global Entertainment.

In 2015, a Chennai-based advertising agency filed a complaint against Media One and Latha for fraudulence.

Advertisement

The agency claimed it had lent Rs10 crore (RM5.5 million) to Murali of Media One with Latha signed as a guarantor.

Describing the case as “celebrity harassment”, Latha, 65, said the sum had been settled long ago but the complainant had altered the agreement to level new allegations against her.

“For me, it’s a case of humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person.

Advertisement

“This is the price we pay for being celebrities. So, there may not be a big case, but the news becomes very big.

“There is no fraudulence. I have nothing to do with the money,” she told Asian News International (ANI) after the court hearing.

Latha added that forensic reports have also proved that the handwriting in a letter submitted to the court was not hers.

She has also filed an application for discharge in the case. The court has fixed January 6 for the next hearing.