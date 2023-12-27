KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Arguably the best Malaysian film of 2023, Abang Adik has made the No.1 spot in the best 30 Asean films of 2023 list by website Asian Movie Pulse.

The hit film directed by veteran producer Jin Ong beat five other entries from Malaysia, 10 from the Philippines, four from Vietnam, five from Thailand, one from Singapore and four from Indonesia.

Malaysian films Snow in Midsummer by Keat Aun Chong came second while the hugely popular Tiger Stripes by Amanda Nell Eu took eighth place.

Advertisement

Pitt Hanif’s Coast Guard Malaysia: Ops Helang ranked at 22th, Badrul Hisham Ismail’s Maryam at 27th and Joon Goh’s Mop at 28th, respectively.

The list compiled by Asian Movie Pulse, a group of 25 writers and experts of Asian cinema from three continents, noted that Malaysian filmmakers had both the inspiration and command of the medium to present new things, both in stories and cinematic approach.

“I’m really surprised that Abang Adik could be selected as first place among all these fantastic Asian movies,” said Ong who’s watched only two films, Tiger Stripes and Snow in Midsummer, on the list so far.

Advertisement

“I think every movie has its story and selling point to attract the audience. Every movie is special and unique. As for me, I like Tiger Stripes so, so much,” Ong told Malay Mail.

As next in our end-of-year stream of lists, we present our choices for the best ASEAN films of 2023. Read about @AsianMoviePulse's selection, here:https://t.co/iMLEYymzO6 — AMP (@AsianMoviePulse) December 24, 2023

Two other films, In My Mother’s Skin from the Philippines and Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell from Vietnam were made by two close fellow producer friends.

“I was really looking forward to watching both of these movies, but unfortunately, despite encountering these movies at this year’s film festivals, I didn’t get the chance,” said Ong, adding that he discussed Tiger Stripes with director Amanda Eu at the QCinema film festival in the Philippines.

“I really liked this film as it employed such an unexpected approach to portraying and expressing the process of self-growth from childhood to adulthood. It was incredibly creative and full of vitality, I said so to Amanda.”

Earlier this month, Abang Adik, Ong’s first feature film, made history after becoming the first Malaysian box-office hit in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In Taiwan, it grossed RM2.2 million in three days while in Hong Kong it made RM1.18 million over 20 days.

Twelve days after its Malaysian release on December 14, it surpassed the RM3 million mark at the box-office.

Many cinemagoers who attended its gala premiere at The Starling Mall took to social media to say they couldn’t stop crying while watching the heartbreaking tale of two Malaysian brothers who struggle to make a living and evade authorities because they don’t have the proper documents to prove their citizenship.

The film also highlighted the plight of foreign workers, some of whom get scammed into paying a lot of money to come here for non-existent jobs.

After travelling the world, winning awards at numerous international film festivals, including Golden Horse Awards at Taipei, Ong and his team have come back full circle to return home to a standing ovation.

“The thing that touched me most is that lots of the non-Chinese audience here gave us so much support,” said Ong, adding that he was happy that Tunku Mona Riza, director of soon-to-be released film Rain Town, had expressed her love for Abang Adik at the gala premiere.

“Up to now, there are still many from the media and audience, as well as social media influencers, filmmakers and people from Finas, who give me lots of good feedback.”