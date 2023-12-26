KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Spreading the Christmas cheer, Blackpink’s lead rapper and dancer, Lisa unveiled her cover of Britney Spear’s My Only Wish (This Year) for her fans.

Clad in a white dress and yellow coat, Lisa rendered her version of the song as she strolls through the streets of Paris and receives roses from a secret admirer.

The surprise cover, released via Lisa’s YouTube account (Lilifilm Official), has clocked over 3.2 million views so far.

Recorded in 2000, My Only Wish (This Year) by Spears was originally released in the Christmas compilation album Platinum Christmas, which also featured TLC, Backstreet Boys and R. Kelly.

Lisa’s cover was the latest announcement from Blackpink for this holiday season.

On December 20, the K-pop girl band released a trailer for the Blackpink: A VR Encore virtual-reality concert, that will premier today on Meta Horizon Worlds.

The concert will feature the finale performance of of the Born Pink world tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

On Christmas eve, Jennie announced that she will be establishing a new company and label called Odd Atelier in 2024.

In August, Blackpink celebrated their seventh anniversary after they officially debuted on August 8, 2016 with two singles, Whistle and Boombayah.