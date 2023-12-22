KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou delighted fans with the early release of his new festive song, Christmas Star yesterday.

The single, originally slated for release today, quickly made its mark on major music platforms, sparking widespread discussion and excitement among fans.

Chou, 44, had been teasing its release on social media for weeks, boosting the hype among his dedicated fans.

The unexpected early release of Christmas Star took them by surprise, with many touched by the early Christmas gift, reported Breakinglatest.

However, some didn’t think much of it with comments like: "It’s really not good, it is too different from the previous songs?” and "Is Jay Chou Jiang Lang exhausted?”.

