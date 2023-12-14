KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — South Korean police are dropping drug use allegations against BigBang leader G-Dragon following the completion of their investigations.

The announcement was made by the Drug Crime Investigation Unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency yesterday after investigations found there was lack of evidence that the K-pop star, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, had consumed drugs at a night spot.

During their course of investigations, police made G-Dragon undergo a detailed drug test that returned negative.

They also took statements from six witnesses but none of them could substantiate the allegations, Allkpop reported.

G-Dragon's travel ban, that was put in place after he was booked for the alleged offence, had since been revoked.

“We plan to conclude the case with a finding of no suspicion against Mr. Kwon. The final decision is expected to be made by the end of December,” a police spokesman said.

Police had started investigating G-Dragon based on the statement of an entertainment outlet manager, who claimed that the star had used drugs at her establishment last December.

He was formally charged in November but G-Dragon maintained his innocence.

When drug tests returned negative, a barrage of criticism was heaped on police but police said it was a standard procedure to investigate based on statements and that proving the absence of suspicion is also part of their duty.

In 2011, G-Dragon was also linked to another drug scandal where he admitted to using ganja at a club in Japan.

Authorities, however, dropped the case when he said he was unaware of the substance he was given then.