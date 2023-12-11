KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The debut film by Malaysian producer-turned-director Jin Ong titled Abang Adik which explores the bittersweet dynamics of a family relationship not bound by blood ties, has garnered the attention of the global filmmaking community.

Abang Adik began to draw attention in March this year when it was nominated in six categories at the Fribourg International Film Festival in Switzerland including the grand prize category, special jury award category, youth jury prize and the critic’s award category. It won the Ecumenical Jury Award and Audience Award.

This film, which is a collaborative effort between Malaysia and Singapore has been collecting awards since then including at the 25th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, the 22nd Edition of the New York Asian Film Festival, Golden Rooster’s Hundred Flowers Film Festival in China and QCinema International Film Festival – The Next Asian Wave in the Philippines.

The film gained recognition at the prestigious 60th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei when it was nominated in seven categories, namely Best Leading Actor (won by Taiwanese actor Wu Kang Ren), Best Supporting Actor, Best New Director, Best New Performer, Best Cinematography, Best Original Film Song and Best Makeup and Costume Design.

Recently, Abang Adik made history as it hit the box office in Taiwan, collecting RM2.2 million after only three days of screening.

During a press conference held after Abang Adik media screening here today, Jin said the film highlights human relationships and the love they have for each other against the vibrant and energetic backdrop of Pudu that evokes a multitude of emotions, adding that the film also addresses the issue of statelessness.

Proud to have produced a Malaysian film, Jin said he aspires to present Malaysian films to a global audience.

Meanwhile, the producer for Abang Adik, singer-actress Lee Sinje said Malaysia has unique stories that are not found anywhere else in the world. Like Jin, she also aims to promote Malaysian-made films to global film enthusiasts, allowing them to better understand Malaysia.

This film follows the life of Abang (Wu Kang Ren), who is deaf and mute and Adik (Jack Tan). They grew up without a family under the care of their neighbour, Kakak Money (Tan Kim Wang) who takes them in as her own to ensure the survival of the brothers who are not related by blood.

Abang Adik is set to be released in theatres on Dec 14. — Bernama