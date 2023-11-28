KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-ren won Best Actor at the recent 60th Golden Horse Awards for his portrayal as Abang, one of two protagonists in the Malaysian award-winning film Abang Adik.

Directed by Malaysian director Jin Ong, Abang Adik is about two grown-up orphan brothers who fight for survival as Malaysians without documentation.

Hailed as the Chinese-language Oscars, the prestigious awards held at Sun-Yat Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei saw a visibly emotional Wu thanking the film’s Malaysian cast and crew, especially Ong, for writing ‘a story with love’ and sharing it with a Taiwanese actor.

“Meeting all of you in Malaysia, a foreign land, was truly wonderful serendipity,” said Wu in his acceptance speech.

The 41-year-old also thanked his Malaysian co-star Jack Tan for taking care of him when they were filming in Malaysia and helping him overcome the language barrier, reported Focus Taiwan.

Abang Adik received a total of seven nominations at the 60th Golden Horse Awards including for Best New Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best New Performer, Best Cinematography, Best Original Film Song and Best Makeup & Costume Design.

