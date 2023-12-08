KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — K-pop superstars V of BTS and Jennie of Blackpink have reportedly broken up, Allkpop reported.

According to a report on Wednesday, the pair allegedly ended their relationship before the start of V’s enlistment to the army.

V and Jennie have been rumoured to be in a relationship since May 2022 when pictures online surfaced of the two in Jeju Island driving together.

In August 2022, more allegedly leaked pictures of the two surfaced online, one of them featuring the two in Jeju with V kissing Jennie on the forehead.

It is still unconfirmed if the photos were real or fake.

Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment spoke out in October 2022 that they officially requested the police to investigate who first leaked her personal photos and would file a lawsuit.

In May 2023, K-pop fans were set abuzz again when the two were believed to be spotted in Paris walking together holding hands at night.

K-pop fans have additionally deduced that the two have been to the same places together on multiple occasions, further fuelling dating rumours.

However, V and Jennie’s labels Big Hit Music and YG have yet to respond to the rumours of their relationship.

This comes as the remaining four BTS members are set to start their mandatory military service in December, with V set to join the elite counter-terrorism unit the Special Duty Team (SDT).

Meanwhile, all members of Blackpink have renewed their contracts with YG and will continue activities together as a group.