KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with his daughter, Suhana Khan for an upcoming action thriller titled King.

This will be the father-daughter duo’s first movie together.

According to Indian entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the film will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and is set to be released in January 2024.

The movie will be produced by Shah Rukh’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment and filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment.

Suhana made her acting debut this year in The Archies, a coming-of-age musical comedy directed by Zoya Akhtar that reimagined the classic Archie comics.

Suhana acted alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, and veteran Indian actress, the late Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, in the Netflix film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh became the first Indian actor to have two 1000 crore grossers (RM559 million) in a year, following the phenomenal box office success of Pathaan and Jawan.

His upcoming comedy-drama, Dunki, is set to hit the theatres on December 22.