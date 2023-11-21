NEW YORK, Nov 21 — A silk shirt with a ruffled collar that helped define late music legend Prince’s distinctive style has sold for US$33,000 (RM154,000).

It was among a trove of 164 items linked to the mercurial rock sensation, who died aged 57 in 2016, sold at a Boston auction house by a Parisian businessman for a total of US$675,000.

The “Kid from Minneapolis” wore the white shirt complete with faux French cuffs and imitation pearl buttons during his 98-show Purple Rain Tour of North America in 1984 and 1985.

“Curated by a French businessman who cultivated ties with Prince’s inner circle two decades ago... The extensive collection showcased the evolution of Prince’s wardrobe throughout his career,” RR Auction said.

Other items to go under the hammer included Prince’s gold-tone cross necklace which fetched US$40,514 and high-heeled blue boots from his Act I Tour which sold for US$24,079.

A long white cashmere coat from Prince’s Under the Cherry Moon romcom brought in US$18,750.

The auction concluded on Thursday. — AFP

