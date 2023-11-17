KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — As the countdown for British rock band Coldplay's concert here starts, the organiser Live Nation Malaysia has issued a set of guidelines on the dos and don'ts when they attend the show at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 22.

Taking to their social media, Live Nation reminded concert goers to 'be mindful of the local culture and sensitivities in Malaysia'.

Live Nation added that they should avoid displaying props or items that may cause discomfort to others.

“Let's keep the focus on the music and the shared enjoyment of the event,” it said.

Advertisement

It also prohibits fans from waiting for the band outside or inside of the venue.

“Chasing or sitting on the streets nearby is not only dangerous to the artists and the public but may also cause accidents or trouble involving the general public,” it said, adding that they would not be held responsible for any accident or incidents resulting from these acts.

They also warned individuals involved in malicious behaviour would not be allowed to enter the concert and may be handed over to the authorities for prosecution.

Advertisement

The guidelines come as hundreds of protestors marched in Indonesia’s capital on Wednesday, calling for the cancellation of the band's concert that night over the band’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The protesters, marching about one kilometer away from the concert venue in Jakarta where the band was set to perform, held a large banner that read: 'Reject, cancel and disband Coldplay concerts', AP reported.

The same group also staged similar demonstrations last week at several locations in Jakarta, including the British Embassy.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour marks the rock band's first time in Malaysia.