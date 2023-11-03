KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — American rocker Steven Tyler is facing yet another lawsuit for sexual assault.

Former child model Jeanne Bellino, 65, filed a lawsuit in New York on November 2 against the frontman of iconic band Aerosmith for sexually assaulting her back in 1975 when she was a 17-year-old.

Bellino claims through her suit that she is suffering from ‘permanent emotional distress’ and other conditions after being sexually assaulted twice on the same day according to Rolling Stone.

She claimed she met Tyler after a fashion show in Manhattan where she had worked at and walked with Tyler and his entourage to a nearby hotel to meet up with Aerosmith after a friend of hers had set up a meeting between them.

While walking back to the hotel, she alleged in the suit that Tyler pushed her into a phone booth before groping, rubbing and forcibly kissing her after she had asked Tyler a question on one of his song lyrics which had frustrated the singer.

“As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her pretending to have sex with Plaintiff,” read the lawsuit.

“Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened.”

Bellino said that she managed to free herself from the visibly aroused Tyler after pulling on his hair and raising her knees and escaping the booth in ‘shock and fear’.

She however continued to stay with the group as she was relying on her friend for transportation and accompanied them to Warwick Hotel, where the second assault took place.

Bellino alleged that Tyler had forcibly kissed and rubbed against her again near the bar area of the hotel and had stated that he would call for her before disappearing to his room.

And when the call came, she claimed she was so afraid she ‘couldn’t talk and was paralysed’ and ran to the exit before being ‘flung’ into a taxi by a doorman who saw her distress.

After reaching home, Bellino told her sister about all the allegations.

The lawsuit cited ‘gender-motivated violence’ as the cause of action.

Although the alleged incident took place decades ago, the lawsuit stated that Bellino has continued suffering from emotional and physical distress from the incident resulting in physical manifestations of emotional distress and humiliation.

It also claimed that she was ‘hospitalised and medicated as a result of the incident’ and is still on medication now ‘to cope with the sexual assault and has suffered long-term physical injury associated with the trauma’.

The suit came in after nearly a year after a lawsuit was filed against Tyler by plaintiff Julia Misley, who accused the now 75-year-old of sexually assaulting her during her teenage years back in 1970s.

Misley claims Tyler had used his rockstar influence to ‘groom, manipulate, exploit and sexually assault’ her over many months.

Tyler had allegedly persuaded Misley’s parents to grant him legal guardianship over Misley so he could take her across the country without fear of arrest.

He has since denied Misley’s allegations of assault and battery.

In September, Aerosmith via their website announced that they were postponing their Peace Out tour to sometime in 2024 after Tyler was said to have suffered from vocal injury.