KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Malaysian horror film Sumpahan Jerunei by Produksi Seni 2020 is making waves internationally.

It won five awards at the Florence Film Awards including for Best Feature Film, Silver Award for Best Cinematography (Harris Hue Abdullah) and Silver Award for Best Director (Jason Chong).

It also won several awards at the 8th edition of the European Cinematography Awards including for Best Actress (Uqasha Senrose) and Best Supporting Actress (Daiyan Trisha).

Despite its local box-office collection of only RM1.5 million, Sumpahan Jerunei, which centres around the Melanau tribe in Sarawak has now been picked up by US distributor House of Films which has acquired worldwide rights, except Asia, for the film.

The film is currently being screened for international buyers at the American Film Market until November 5.

The film’s co-producer Datin Wendy Wong said that she could not be happier with the overwhelming recognition for the film now despite initially feeling a bit let down for not achieving their target collection in the domestic market.

According to Wong, Sumpahan Jerunei had to compete with other Hollywood blockbusters such as Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 during its July release.

She said that Sumpahan Jerunei lasted in local cinemas for only about one month before it was dominated by the other blockbusters.

Wong added that with the film premiering at the 2023 Asean International Film Festival Awards in Sarawak on July 23, it meant that they had no choice but to go along with the local release date of July 27.

“Everybody told us that we were ‘daring’ (for releasing on the July slate) but actually we didn’t have any choice.

“We could have released the movie earlier and the collection might be more as we have such a strong lineup of cast members, but we are still grateful with all the achievements now.”

She said that they were surprised with the decision of House of Films, which is known for being picky with its content and hopes that the international recognition can attract more buyers to come for their film.

“House of Films is a very prominent name and they are very selective, they don’t just simply pick up any films.

“And this is what we wanted as well because it’s part of our objective to promote Malaysia to the international market as a travel destination as well as promoting our own films to the masses.”

It took two years of extensive research on the Melanau tribe with the support of the Sarawak’s Council for Native Customs and Traditions and the Sarawak’s Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts for the film to happen.

Sumpahan Jerunei revolves around the burial rituals of the Melanau tribes’ elites and follows the story of Dr. Sani (Bront Palarae) who goes for an expedition in Sarawak to look for his wife who disappeared while studying a Jerunei totem.

Dr. Sani and his expedition crew then begin experiencing hallucinations and nightmares.

The film boasts a stellar cast which includes Bront Palarae, Tony Eusoff, Amerul Affendi and Ruminah Sidek.