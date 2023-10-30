KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Hybe, the entertainment company behind popular K-Pop boyband BTS, has denied the group’s involvement in an unfolding drug scandal.

After K-pop icon G-Dragon was booked on drug-related charges earlier this week, rumours began circulating online that two members of BTS had been seen frequenting the same establishment where G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun-gyun are alleged to have used drugs.

In response, Hybe released a statement on October 28 denying any association between their artists and a certain entertainment venue in downtown Seoul where allegations of illegal substance use surfaced.

Advertisement

“The rumours that are circulating about our artist and a specific location are not true at all.

“The BTS members do not know the establishment in question, and they have never been there,” read its statement.

“We are responding to the spreading of falsehoods and the defamation of [our artist’s] character with a no-tolerance policy, and we are taking both civil and criminal legal action.

Advertisement

“We have already begun taking legal action against groundless falsehoods about our artist.”

BTS’s 40 million-strong fanbase, known as the Army, rallied behind Hybe, urging the agency to take legal action.