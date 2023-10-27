KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — K-pop icon G-Dragon has denied all allegations of drug use and said that he would be fully cooperating with the police on his ongoing investigation.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old Korean mogul rapper released an official statement refuting allegations of drug use through his attorney, reported Allkpop.

G-Dragon said in his statement: “I am Kwon Ji Yong. First of all, I have not used drugs. Furthermore, I would like to clarify that the recent news reports about ‘violation of drug control laws’ have nothing to do with me.”

He added: “However, I am aware that many people are concerned, so I will actively cooperate with the investigative agencies and earnestly comply with the investigation.”

Two days ago, G-Dragon shocked his fans after being booked for a second time on drug-related charges.

This came after the Incheon Police stated that they had opened an investigation into G-Dragon’s case but declined to provide details of the allegations against him.

In 2011, at the age of 23, he was investigated for smoking marijuana but released without charge. Prosecutors explained at the time that it was his first offence and the dosage of marijuana found on him was low.

Hailed as the King of K-Pop and former frontman of popular boy band BigBang, G-Dragon is the latest in a string of South Korean entertainers to face such a probe.

South Korea has extremely tough legislation on illegal drugs and even Koreans who take drugs like marijuana legally overseas risk prosecution upon returning to their home country.