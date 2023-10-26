KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Legendary British rocker Sir Rod Stewart will be performing in Malaysia this coming March.

The 78-year-old two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be performing at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil as part of his Live in Concert, One Last Time tour.

Tickets priced between RM388 and RM1,528 for the March 4 event at 8.30pm will go on sale via www.golive-asia.com⁠ or GoLive Ticketing App⁠ in November.

There will be a pre-sale for Maybank cardholders from November 9 at 10am to November 10 at 9:59am while general sales will begin at noon on November 10.

Advertisement

For further details, visit www.livenation.my.

Stewart is among the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

Besides having 10 number-one albums and 31 top-ten singles in the UK, six of which reached number one, Stewart, who was knighted in 2016, also has 16 top-ten singles in the US, with four reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement