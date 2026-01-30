IPOH, Jan 30 — Gopeng Umno Division deputy chief Mohamad Annuar Baharuddin died of a stroke today. He was 70.

Division chief Datuk Hang Tuah Din confirmed in a Facebook post that Mohamad Annuar died at Avisena Specialist Hospital in Shah Alam.

“It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I wish to inform that Mohamad Annuar Baharuddin (Pak Nuar) has just breathed his last at Avisena Hospital, Shah Alam, due to a stroke. May Allah place his soul among the righteous,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad conveyed his condolences to the family of Mohamad Annuar. — Bernama