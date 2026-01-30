WASHINGTON, Jan 30 — Melania Trump yesterday premiered her new movie promising a behind the scenes glimpse at her husband’s return to power — a documentary funded by an extraordinary multi-million-dollar deal with Amazon.

Titled simply Melania, the documentary is getting a red carpet screening at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy centre in Washington, attended by both the US First Lady and President Donald Trump himself.

But amid reports of soft ticket sales for the Slovenian-born 55-year-old’s movie, the huge fee paid by the US tech giant has raised questions about whether Amazon is merely trying to curry favour with the president.

“My new film Melania provides a window into an important period for America,” Melania Trump said as she rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

“For the first time in history, people will witness the 20 days leading up to the inauguration through the eyes of an incoming first lady.”

Melania Trump has been an often-mysterious figure since President Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025, preferring to spend her time with the couple’s son Barron in New York and Florida.

But she said the film, which goes on global release today and will later be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime, would give people a look behind the enigma.

“They will see how I work, who I am, how I communicate with people, and they will know me a little bit more,” she told Fox and Friends on Wednesday.

A teaser for the documentary released in December showed the former model looking to the camera just before her husband’s second swearing-in at the US Capitol and saying: “Here we go again.”

The Trumps held a private screening at the White House on Saturday — hours after immigration agents shot dead protester Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in an incident that has sparked national outrage.

In one of a series of promotional interviews this week for the film, Melania Trump called for “unity” after the Minneapolis killing.

‘Must watch’

While it promises an “unprecedented” glimpse into her life, “Melania” has also given an insight into the way US business titans have lined up to pay tribute to the Trump administration in the past year.

Amazon tycoon Bezos has grown notably closer to Trump, securing a prime seat at the inauguration and telling the Washington Post newspaper he owns to favour pro-business editorials.

US media say that of Amazon’s US$40 million (RM160 million) licensing deal for the film, Melania, who served as executive producer, will receive 70 per cent. The next highest bid, from Disney, was reportedly only US$14 million.

On top of that Amazon has reportedly paid for a stunning US$35 million marketing campaign including television commercials, billboards and a simulcast in 25 theaters at the same time as yesterday’s premiere.

“How can it not be equated with currying favour or an outright bribe?” Ted Hope, a former Amazon film executive, was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

Billionaire Trump has faced repeated criticism that his family members are profiting from deals made off the back of his presidency. The White House says Trump is already rich and makes no money from his position.

For his part, President Trump has said on his Truth Social account that Melania is “A MUST WATCH.”

But across the rest of social media, the film and its PR campaign have drawn ridicule with several internet users posting screenshots showing cinemas that have sold no seats for screenings of Melania.

In South Africa, the country’s main cinema houses have pulled the documentary with the distributor citing “the current climate”, without elaborating, local media reported.

The South African government has strained ties with Trump’s administration, which has repeated false accusations that Pretoria is behind a “white genocide” of the Afrikaans community.

The film has also drawn controversy over its choice of director. It is the first major project for Brett Ratner since multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017, allegations he denies.

“He was very talented,” Melania Trump told Fox. “He was the best one, and he was great to work with.” — AFP