KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — If you want to catch the best of Malaysian indie music, the Atas Angin Festival 2026 (AAF2026) might be for you.

Returning for its fifth instalment this year, the one-day homegrown festival is taking things up a notch — bringing together both old and new generations of local acts, while also featuring several exclusive showcases not seen before.

This time around, after taking an experimental route last year with the festival held across five different venues in the Klang Valley in a single day, AAF2026 is returning to familiar ground — the rooftop of MyTown Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

With AAF2026 set to take place on February 14, here’s a quick explainer on why this is not just another cash-grab music festival.

Exclusive Showcases and Special Anniversary Sets

Gone are the days of standard setlists. Following in the footsteps of successful Indonesian music festivals such as Synchronize Fest and Pestapora, AAF2026 is rolling out its own curated showcases.

One of the highlights is the Tunjuk Langit Showcase by Monoloque, where the Nusantara futurism band — which includes members of legendary rock band Butterfingers — will debut material from their upcoming third album Tunjuk Langit.

There will also be a slate of album-focused setlists, including Malaysian ska-punk band Plague of Happiness, who will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Tunjal.

Indie power pop band Couple will centre their performance around their 2006 album Top of the Pop, while Britpop-inspired band The Times will showcase tracks from their 2006 release Soda Pop Rok N’ Roll.

AAF2026 will also feature tribute performances, including Luz Maria performing essential hits by late legendary singer and Iklim frontman Saleem, while local Oasis bootleg band Gallagher is set to bring iconic Oasis tunes to the festival.

The best of the old and the new

Beyond album-curated sets, AAF2026 will feature acts spanning different generations, including Noh Salleh’s project band Da Vagabonds and 90s punk rock outfit ABOI, known for blending Malaysian folk elements with punk rock.

This is followed by 60s-inspired band Masdo, who will present their ‘Side B’ set — an alternative live concept featuring rarely performed songs and fresh arrangements of their hits.

The festival will also see collaborative performances, including Pasca Sini and Panas Sejook — with Pasca Sini known for their atmospheric sound and Panas Sejook for their tropical funk grooves.

Other performances include Smesta and Teh Tarik Senja, both influenced by early 2000s alternative rock, while local indie rock band Tebabo will collaborate with Butterfingers frontman Emmet for another special set.

Other confirmed acts include Iqbal M, Fynn Jamal, SixthSense, Salammusik, Jemput Dengar, No Good Sound System, Naratu, Gerhana Skacinta and Grey Sky Morning, among others.

The organisers have also teased additional headliners to be revealed in the upcoming Phase 4 announcement.

Tickets for Atas Angin Festival 2026 are still available, with solo passes priced at RM150.

More information can be found at atasangin.com.