KUCHING, Oct 23 — The concert in Kuching by renowned singer-songwriter Yunalis Mat Zara’ai, better known as Yuna, slated for Oct 27 at Hikmah Exchange here has been postponed.

Concert organisers RK Liveasia on its Instagram page announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the show will be rescheduled to a later date.

“All tickets purchased are valid for the new date and refund options are available as well. Do stay tuned for more updates,” it said in its post.

Joint organiser Icon Entertainment on its Instagram page also announced the rescheduling of the concert, and apologised for the setback.

On Oct 9, it was announced that Yuna had picked Kuching as part of her Yuna Asia Tour.

Kuching is also the only venue in Malaysia picked for the tour.

Prior to Kuching, the tour was held in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 16 and in Singapore on Oct 18.

The concert coincides with the release of her fifth album, Y5.

Tickets for the concert have been available since Oct 2, with prices starting from RM250.

The 37-year-old singer is known for her popular hits in both English and Malay, such as Hello, Dan Sebenarnya, Terukir di Bintang and her latest single, Masih Sunyi. — Borneo Post