KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The government will continue to maintain the subsidised RON95 petrol price at RM1.99 per litre and has no plans to make any drastic changes to the current price or policy, said Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Nasir.

He said the ongoing Middle East conflict does not present strong indicators to drive the government to make drastic changes to its existing policies or alter the domestic fuel prices.

“Our ministry is observing closely what’s happening (in the Middle East), but it doesn’t give any indication for the government to make any drastic change in terms of policy.

“The government has implemented a targeted subsidy and is still maintaining a reasonable RON95 price for the people,” he told a media conference after attending the OGSE100 CEOs Forum 2026 here today.

On March 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would strive to maintain the RON95 petrol price at RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians despite global market uncertainties following the latest developments in the Middle East.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the increase in global oil prices following Strait of Hormuz disruptions is expected to affect the country, but the government is nonetheless determined to maintain the subsidised RON95 price under the Budi Madani RON95 (BUDI95) programme.

Meanwhile, Akmal Nasrullah said the government is still keeping its 2026 gross domestic product growth forecast at 4.0-4.5 per cent despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“If there is any need to readjust the number, it would be done by Bank Negara Malaysia; but as of today we are still going ahead with our growth target for 2026,” he added. — Bernama